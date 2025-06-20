BA family's pride flag stolen, caught on security camera

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — With friends and family who identify as LGBTQ+, Justin Wilzcek considers himself to be an ally.

Flying the rainbow pride flag on his home is a simple gesture, he said, that he knows goes a long way.

“For a long time, that community has been marginalized. There have been laws against them being who they are," said Wilzcek. "There's still plenty of hate out there for them being who they are so I think it’s important for someone that is not part of that community, someone who is not part of a marginalized community... I mean I’m a white male, I have probably the easiest life you could have, I think it's important for someone like to let them know that we love them, we’re here for them."

So when that symbol of love was stripped from his porch, Wilzcek said he was 'ticked.' His home security system caught a young man running off after stealing his flag pole with the pride flag attached.

Wilzcek said he didn't want to speculate on the intent behind the man's actions, but acknowledged the situation looks a certain way.

“From a high level view, it really looks like ‘oh I see a rainbow flag, oh its pride month, oh let’s rip that symbol down.,’ and it does feel a little bit hateful.”

While the video was shocking, another element that stood out to Wilzcek was the 'Oklahoma Christian University' sweater the man was wearing.

“Were a Christian family too, and as far as our church goes, if it’s not about love, its not about God," he said. "It’s kind of disappointing that someone would represent Christianity that way, represent Oklahoma that way.”

He has filed a report with the Tulsa Police Department to make sure the thief is held accountable.

But Wilzcek said it's more about this young man learning about the magnitude of hurt this kind of situation can cause versus him paying a fine or getting charged.

“If he comes to understand that you can’t just do something like this to a marginalized community… there are consequences, and it is not victimless.”

Although it was a shock to have his home targeted, Wilzcek replaced what he lost with a brand new colorful flag now proudly flapping in the wind outside his home.

