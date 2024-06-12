'We get to love one another': June officially Pride Month in Cherokee Nation

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin officially designated June as Pride Month for the tribe.

At a ceremonial signing, the chief and other Cherokee officials spoke about the need for the designation.

Hoskin said this isn't the first time the tribe has celebrated the month, but it is the first time the nation has officially proclaimed it.

The officials said the designation follows not only their constitution and their policies — but also their morals.

The Cherokee Nation follows 21 values, which Chief of Staff Corey Bunch said centers on loving everyone equally.

“That’s what I love about being Cherokee," Bunch said. "We get to love one another.”

Hoskin said LGBTQ+ people have been a part of the tribe since the beginning.

“We have had members of the LGBTQ+ among our citizens since time immemorial, since our creation," he said.

Hoskin went on to say that the designation isn't just symbolic; it comes with a dedication to a policy of equality. He cited an Executive Order signed in 2020 guaranteeing equal protection and opportunity under the law regardless of a person's identity.

The chief said that before the end of the fiscal year, he's tasked his team with examining their departments to ensure there are no barriers to access for people in the LGBTQ community and to see if there are opportunities to expand access.

“There are too many people in this world that are trying to divide us based on who we ought to hate and it hurts people, it particularly hurts young people.”

