GRDA issues E. Coli advisory for parts of Hudson Lake and Illinois River

The Grand River Dam Authority issues an E. Coli advisory for parts of Hudson Lake and areas along the Illinois River.

GRDA announced the advisory June 20, and blamed recent heavy rains and water flows.

Oklahoma regulations state water must not exceed 235/100 milliliters of E. Coli strains in a body of water.

The areas identified under the e. coli advisory are:



Strang Bridge and Turn Around Island - Lake Hudson

Chewey Bridge, Combs Bridge, and Tahlequah (HWY 62) – Illinois River

2 News told you about an advisory issued in May, just before Memorial Day, for E. Coli.

GRDa said E. coli is a large and diverse group of bacteria, and warned the public that although most strains are harmless, others can make people sick.

GRDA shared safe practices and swimming tips from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, including:



Hold your nose or wear nose plugs when jumping into the water.

Wash open skin cuts and scrapes with clean soap and water immediately after swimming.

Avoid swallowing water when swimming.

Wear ear plugs to prevent ear infections.

Wear swim goggles or masks to prevent eye infections.

Avoid swimming near storm drains (pipes that drain polluted water from streets).

Take children to the restroom frequently/Use swim diapers on infants.

Also, after swimming, always remember to wash your hands with soap and water for a full 20 seconds before preparing or eating food.

GRDA said its Ecosystem and Watershed Management Department will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates and any future advisories as needed.

