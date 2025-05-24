GRDA issues e.coli warning ahead of Memorial Day weekend

TULSA, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority is warning people about a side effect of recent rains at area lakes.

The heavy rain and water flows caused elevated levels of E. coli.

On Friday, May 23, water samples collected from the following lake and Illinois River areas confirmed the presence of high levels of E. coli:



Elk River, Grand Lake

Wolf Bay, Lake Hudson

Illinois River at Highway 59 Bridge, Chewey Bridge, Combs Bridge, and in Tahlequah.

Flint Creek at West Siloam Springs and New Life Ranch area.

Levels of E. coli often rise with inflows associated with rainfall events. GRDA encourages everyone to practice common sense in the water and follow safe swimming practices.

Those safe practices include several swimming tips from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ):



Hold nose or wear nose plugs when jumping into the water.

Wash open skin cuts and scrapes with clean soap and water immediately after swimming.

Avoid swallowing water when swimming.

Wear ear plugs to prevent ear infections.

Wear swim goggles or masks to prevent eye infections.

Avoid swimming near storm drains (pipes that drain polluted water from streets).

Take children to the restroom frequently/Use swim diapers on infants.

Also, after swimming, always remember to wash hands with soap and water for a full 20 seconds before preparing or eating food.

An Oklahoma State Department of Health E. coli Fact Sheet can be found here: Shiga Toxin - Producing E. Coli [oklahoma.gov]

The GRDA Ecosystem and Watershed Management Department will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates and any future advisories as needed.

