GROVE, Okla. — An E. Coli advisory has been sent out to parts of Grand and Hudson lakes and the Illinois River.

Oklahoma regulations state water must not exceed 235/100 milliliters of E. Coli strains in a body of water.

E. Coli Advisory issued for parts of Grand Lake, Hudson Lake, and Illinois River

With summer here ... The timing is certainly something to keep an eye on.

As the unofficial start of summer kicked off over Memorial weekend. People are eager to get on the water at Grand Lake.

Herb Manning has lived in Grove for years and loves the people and the scenery, so about three years ago he wanted to share his love with others.

"So we figured out all of the things that people want when they're on a trip. And we live in the most beautiful place to go for a trip, so we do that," Manning said.

Manning and his wife are vacation homeowners on the water front. They get visitors from all over to enjoy the view.

"We're pretty busy through the summer. We were full for the memorial day, so and now people start coming in," Manning said.

But with an E. Coli advisory for parts of Grand lake, hew says it could hinder visitors stopping in.

"The only problem is, people will get scared when they hear of something, oh, E. Coli as well."

With these concerns of E. Coli in the lake, there are ways to protect yourself and your family before jumping in.

2 News spoke with Justin Alberty from Grand River Dam Authority about whether it's safe to swim.

"We certainly want people to still come to the lake. You know, just, just use precautions. Check for our advisories," Alberty said.

Alberty advises avoiding warm, still water, not ingesting lake water, and rinsing off afterward. GRDA plans to retest affected areas on May 29, 2025.

For Manning, he hopes this advisory lifts soon so visitors can truly experience the beauty Oklahoma has to offer.

"Just enjoy the lake and take a shower when you're done," Manning said.

