Kellyville voters to decide on $3.79M school bond

KELLYVILLE, Okla. — Voters in Kellyville will be heading to the polls to decide on a $3.79 million bond for the school district.

“Maintenance and repairs they have to happen,” said Patrick Cusac. “If we want to keep what we have, we have to take care of it.”

Patrick Cusac moved to Kellyville 23 years ago. From his front door, he can see the Upper Elementary School, so he said repairs are important.

$171,000 in the bond is dedicated to fixing up the elementary schools, specifically the roof and HVAC.

“It’s always roofs and A/C’s that kind of get you,” said Superintendent Dan Gist.

Kellyville Public Schools

Superintendent Dan Gist said fixing up campus sidewalks is also a top priority if the bond passes.

“We have some dangerous sidewalks,” said Gist. “We need to correct them and get them fixed.”

With only one month on the job, he said they’re balancing the split between maintenance and upgrades, like the $459,000 price tag on the high school roof.

“The high school roof is in bad shape,” said Gist.

An ADA-compliant walkway could also help AG students pass safely from their classroom to their work space.

“We want great things for our kids,” said Gist.

As far as upgrades, new turf with a $1.3 million price tag could be installed on the football field. The superintendent said it has better longevity than the grass.

Kellyville Public Schools

“Nothing hurts a turf field except for the sun,” said Gist.

The track around the football field is also due for some repairs and resurfacing. Softball and baseball turf infields are also on the list, along with $122,000 for band instruments.

“We’re hoping to get some new instruments and repair some other ones that we didn’t get repaired this year,” said Superintendent Gist. “Every little bit of the district is being touched by this bond.”

Kellyville Public Schools

The superintendent said a lot of people in town want to see a brand new elementary school. He said that’s in their future plans.

“In the fall of ’28 or the spring of ’29, I think we’ll have it where we can pass that $20 million or $25 million or whatever that’s going to be and the millage not just take a huge jump,” said Gist.

A homeowner with a $100,000 home would be projected to pay an extra $2.07 a month or $24.86 a year.

Here's a full breakdown:

Kellyville Public Schools

For more about the bond, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

