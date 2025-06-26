Woodward Park project to impede ’26 grad, prom photo ops

TULSA, Okla. — Construction is underway at Woodward Park (21st Street and S. Peoria Ave.). The $6.77 million renovation includes a rebuild of four ponds, improved landscaping, and new trees, shrubs, and flowers. https://www.facebook.com/share/p/16VNGnJcoZ/

While the park is Tulsa’s leading location for graduation and prom photos in the springtime, some in the community felt it had recently looked neglected.

“Over the years, there have been more invasive species taking hold in the upper wooded areas,” explains Steve Lassman, Project Manager for the City of Tulsa.

The project is not solely about aesthetics. Crews are also replacing an older storm pipe with an improved system. Because of that, the Stormwater Department collaborated with the Parks Department on the cost. It is being paid for through Improve Our Tulsa funds.

“We happened to stop here on our way and found the place and it’s beautiful,” said Kennedy Yager, who made a pitstop to the playground during a shopping trip to Tulsa.

While the playground area is still open during construction as well as a large portion of the grassy area, the project is expected to take a year. That means the spring photo opportunities may need to take place in a different location.

“We were glad we didn’t have to interrupt prom or graduation photos this year, but it looks like this will last through spring next year and people will have to look elsewhere,” said Lassman.

On the upside, the upgraded and expanded plants and shrubs are expected to keep the park colorful for a longer period of time than the current selection.

“We will be planting new azaleas that people are passionate about, but also a wider range of plants with different blooming times,” said Lassman. “There will be much more color a wider length of time.”

During construction, street lanes along East 21st Street will be closed at various times. The main entrance to the park on 21st Street will be closed for the duration of the project.

