Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nex Benedict's mom sues Owasso Public Schools for wrongful death, discrimination

Dagny Benedict
Sue Benedict
Dagny Benedict
Posted
and last updated

OWASSO, Okla. — Nex Benedict's mom is suing Owasso Public Schools over the death of her child, which the lawsuit says was caused by the district's indifference to reports of bullying.

The 18-page lawsuit filed in federal court claims Nex taking their life was a direct result of "the gross failures and deliberate indifference" of the district and its staff.

Dagny Benedict

Local News

TIMELINE: Investigation into Nex Benedict's death

Braden Bates

Sue alleges Nex was subjected to verbal abuse, physical assault, sexual harassment, cyberbullying, social isolation, and humiliation by other students on a regular basis.

The lawsuit also says that the bullying and harassment Nex faced was open and obvious to teachers and staff, but they failed to act.

The Office of Civil Rights investigation into the district is cited in the lawsuit. The investigation found that the school district had a "disturbing lack of basic understanding" of how to handle reports and evidence of sexual harassment.

Owasso Public Schools

Local News

U.S. Department of Education opens investigation into Owasso Public Schools

Braden Bates

The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages and changes to be made at the district to prevent a case like this in the future.

2 News reached out to Owasso Public Schools for comment. The district's spokesperson said they hadn't been made aware of the lawsuit. We will update you when they can comment.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US