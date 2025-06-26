Nex Benedict's mom sues Owasso Public Schools for wrongful death, discrimination

OWASSO, Okla. — Nex Benedict's mom is suing Owasso Public Schools over the death of her child, which the lawsuit says was caused by the district's indifference to reports of bullying.

The 18-page lawsuit filed in federal court claims Nex taking their life was a direct result of "the gross failures and deliberate indifference" of the district and its staff.

Local News TIMELINE: Investigation into Nex Benedict's death Braden Bates

Sue alleges Nex was subjected to verbal abuse, physical assault, sexual harassment, cyberbullying, social isolation, and humiliation by other students on a regular basis.

The lawsuit also says that the bullying and harassment Nex faced was open and obvious to teachers and staff, but they failed to act.

The Office of Civil Rights investigation into the district is cited in the lawsuit. The investigation found that the school district had a "disturbing lack of basic understanding" of how to handle reports and evidence of sexual harassment.

Local News U.S. Department of Education opens investigation into Owasso Public Schools Braden Bates

The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages and changes to be made at the district to prevent a case like this in the future.

2 News reached out to Owasso Public Schools for comment. The district's spokesperson said they hadn't been made aware of the lawsuit. We will update you when they can comment.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

