Catoosa City Council to vote on youth curfew after repeated vandalism

CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa City Council will consider an updated citywide curfew for minors in its next meeting July 15.

The vote comes as Catoosa Police Department took five reports of vandalism and littering at two city parks since March.

City workers closed bathroom access and shut off water fountains at Conley Memorial Park on July 8 due to vandalism, which police said is unrelated to previous instances.

"That's very important, having a bathroom. We don't like to see bathrooms get tore up," lifelong Catoosa resident Mike Coltrane told 2 News while checking out library books with his granddaughter.

Coltrane said he enjoys bringing his grandkids to Conley Memorial Park next to City Hall 2-3 times a week, but is limiting that time until the city takes action.

"There's always people on the roof (of the bathroom building)," one parent named Shelby said of Rolling Hills Park and Splash Pad in the south end of town. "There's people taking the rocks off of the side and going and covering the drains over there so it over-floods(sic)."

The parent, who did not want to give her last name, said the park has dealt with even worse damage in just the last few months.

"It doesn't really feel as safe to have my kids here either," she said.

If approved, unaccompanied minors 17 and under will be banned from loitering outside past 10 p.m. on weeknights and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights, beginning in August.

Two city councilors and the interim city manager told 2 News they expect the measure to pass.

"I'd like it to be earlier and actually see (authorities) coming and checking," the Rolling Hills mom said, hoping for more accountability as well.

"I've never seen surveillance, and I still think 10 p.m. is too late for teenagers to be out when the school year is about to start."

