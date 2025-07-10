Paul McCartney to play BOK Center in 2025

The BOK Center announced Paul McCartney is coming to Tulsa on Oct. 22.
McCartney launched his Got Back tour in 2022.
The 2025 dates include 19 stops in the US and Canada.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 18 at 10AM and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com.
PAUL McCARTNEY – GOT BACK 2025 TOUR DATES
September 29 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena
October 4 – Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium
October 7 – Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater
October 11 – Denver, CO — Coors Field
October 14 – Des Moines, IA — Casey’s Center
October 17 – Minneapolis, MN — U.S. Bank Stadium
October 22 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
October 29 – New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center
November 2 – Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
November 3 – Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
November 6 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle
November 8 – Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena
November 11 – Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena
November 14 – Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center
November 17 – Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
November 18 – Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
November 21 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum
November 24 – Chicago, IL — United Center
November 25 – Chicago, IL — United Center
