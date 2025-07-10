Paul McCartney to play BOK Center in 2025

The BOK Center announced Paul McCartney is coming to Tulsa on Oct. 22.

McCartney launched his Got Back tour in 2022.

The 2025 dates include 19 stops in the US and Canada.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 18 at 10AM and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com.

PAUL McCARTNEY – GOT BACK 2025 TOUR DATES

September 29 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

October 4 – Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium

October 7 – Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater

October 11 – Denver, CO — Coors Field

October 14 – Des Moines, IA — Casey’s Center

October 17 – Minneapolis, MN — U.S. Bank Stadium

October 22 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

October 29 – New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center

November 2 – Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

November 3 – Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

November 6 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

November 8 – Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

November 11 – Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

November 14 – Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center

November 17 – Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

November 18 – Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

November 21 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

November 24 – Chicago, IL — United Center

November 25 – Chicago, IL — United Center

