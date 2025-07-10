Do you need a job? | Green Country schools hiring for new year

TULSA, Okla. — It's crunch time for school districts needing to hire staff ahead of the new school year, but districts are making it easy to find positions.

Tulsa Public Schools is hosting a job fair for their operations teams.

That's custodial, transportation and child nutrition among others. These positions are everything that's not in the classroom.

This event starts at 8:30 this morning and runs until 2 in the afternoon at the Tulsa Public Schools Maintenance Facilities Building (1555 N. 77th E. Ave.)

They’ll have applications and interviews – some people could get hired instantly.

"These people are, you know, really the heartbeat. And they make sure that schools are ready for our kids, and that it looks great, and that the kids are super excited and welcomed," said Jen Sanders, the director of recruitment at TPS.

OPEN POSITIONS:

Tulsa Public Schools

Transportation: 20 jobs

Child Nutrition: About 45 jobs

Custodial/Maintenance: 30 jobs

Teachers: 120 open positions

Apply here

Bixby Public Schools:

The district said they're looking for special education teachers and bus drivers.

Apply here

Union Public Schools:

Teachers: 20 openings

Bus Driver: 11 jobs

Teacher Aide: 8 positions

Apply here

Broken Arrow Public Schools:

Teachers: 21 (6 are Special Education)

Bus Drivers: 4

Child Nutrition: 20 (walk-in interviews for CN candidates on July 15 10 am- 2 pm at 109 N 5th St Broken Arrow, OK 74012)

Before & After Care (B&A Connections): 25 (walk-in interviews for B&A Connections candidates on July 15 9 am - 11 am at 101 W Twin Oaks St Broken Arrow, OK 74011)



Apply here

