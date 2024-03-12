'You didn't do your job': Protesters decry Owasso school board

OWASSO, Okla. — Protesters angry at Owasso Public Schools' handling of the death of sophomore Nex Benedict disrupted the district's March school board meeting several times Monday night.

Questions remain about how the non-binary teen died, and if the school did enough to address what other students call a bullying problem at the district.

Last week, 2 News reported that the U.S. Department of Education is now investigating the district.

Superintendent Dr. Margaret Coates reiterated the district's written philosophy of respect in her remarks to the board.

"I'm proud that in times like this our school community continues to come together to reflect, support one another, and ensure that every student feels a sense of safety, security and belonging within our school walls," Dr. Coates said.

However, her words did not get much of the crowd's respect. Multiple people were booted from the district education service center for disrupting the meeting.

Currently, no definitive cause of death has been released as the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office continues its investigation.

In a statement on Feb. 21, the Owasso Police Department said preliminary findings from the medical examiner's office showed Benedict did not die due to trauma.

"Ultimately the story needs to be told and somebody needs to be held accountable," Madison Hutton told 2 News before the meeting.

Hutton, a former OHS student, puts blame for Benedict's death on what she calls rampant bullying and bigotry at the high school, which she cited to the board during public comments.

"Let me be very clear: We will not allow this to continue," Hutton said. "We will not allow Nex's memory to be tarnished by negligence and indifference. We must ask you, where does it end?"

Hutton added she's started a petition for the district to fund a park bench memorializing Benedict.

Valerie Lakey, another Owasso High School alum, said before the meeting she understood the frustration many have but overall has faith in district leaders' handling of the situation.

"I definitely feel like bullying isn't as big of an issue at Owasso High School up until this point," Lakey said.

Others speaking at the meeting did not see it that way.

"Queer kids deserve safe and happy lives just as much as the straight ones do," one OPS parent remarked during public comments.

"Nex could've been my child because y'all didn't do your job. You didn't do your job," another parent said.

2 News asked the district to speak with Superintendent Coates or any school board member before or after the meeting but was denied.

In the only item on the agenda possibly tied to Benedict's death, the school board approved contracting with a third party to fill two vacant security officer positions for the remainder of the school year. The district had received threats in recent weeks.

