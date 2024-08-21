Collinsville is looking to pass a $95 million school bond

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Collinsville Public Schools has a 95-million-dollar bond proposal that the town will vote on August 27.

2 News asked Collinsville Superintendent Jeremy Hogan how much this will impact the community members. According to Hogan, this proposal isn’t as expensive for residents as they think.

"When you equate that down. For every 100,000 dollars, your property is valued at. It costs you $2.98 a month, half a coffee in today's economy,” the Collinsville Superintendent said.

The bond is divided into two sectors. The first portion will add up to $93 million, but here is what each portion will cost to make that $93 million mark.

It includes a standalone Pre-k center at the Early Childhood Center which, will cost up to $12 million. The fifth-grade Cardinals could see their school with a $39 million project to build a 5th-grade school.

The high school plans to expand by building an additional S.T.E.M. wing that will cost $22 million.

This proposal bond was supposed to be voted on next year, but the superintendent says his district is growing so fast they can not accommodate everyone.

"Portable classrooms, we brought those in last school year and several more this school year just to deal with the growth and trying to keep our class sizes manageable for our staff. And so, we are at the point where we can't lease portable classrooms,” Hogan said.

According to the district, they have added 500 students in the last five years. The overall enrollment for the school year is 3,200 students.

Along with building new schools, the district wants to build storm shelters in each school.

The transportation services are located on the high school campus, but with this proposal, Hogan is hoping to move. This construction is expected to cost $5.6 million.

“There is a lot of traffic congestion inside that campus, our buses are going constantly throughout the day,” the superintendent said.

The rest of the bond will go towards updating the athletic facilities and purchasing new band uniforms and instruments. According to Hogan, they could only buy six instruments that ranged from $5,000 to $80,000, and students had to rent them out throughout the year.

However, if this bond is to pass, the goal is to assist students and their families with less expense.

“It’s such a big-ticket item it’s hard for an individual student or family to purchase,” Hogan said.

There is a second proposal that will cost $2 million to buy new school and activity buses for the district.

Phase 2 was passed in 2021.

