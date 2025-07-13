Non-profits team up to gift micro-grants to business owners

TULSA, Okla — With the help of Avanzando Juntos and Partner Tulsa, 16 entrepreneurs were given Micro-grants of $500 each to get their businesses up and running.

Wendy Henriquez was one of those entrepreneurs.

She said the funds will be going towards her mini pastry business.

“I’m gonna use the grant money to register my business, Sweet Bite", she said. "Everyone will get to see more of it soon."

Henriquez said she's grateful to the organizations for helping her get a leg-up in getting her business one step closer to its full potential.

“Few people know about these organizations that are constantly helping us," she said. "They guide us to make sure we’re doing everything correctly.”

Onelia Macchia is the Executive Director of Avanzando Juntos, a branch of the Growing Together non-profit.

She said Avanzando Juntos and Partner Tulsa collaborated to give out these funds to community members starting their businesses.

“For me, it’s really important to support our community since our community doesn’t always know about necessary resources," said Macchia. "That’s why here at Avanzando Juntos, we host workshops on things like marketing, managing finances, how to register your business, or find a commercial space.”

Macchia said Avanzando Juntos and Partner Tulsa have already helped 69 businesses by giving out $30,000.

She said they hope to receive more funding to continue to help as many people as they can.

“Collaborations like the ones we have with Partner Tulsa, the city, and other organizations are important to us since they help us promote our mission," she said. "They also help business owners learn about the different resources we have in our city.”

