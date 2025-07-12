Boil order issued for water in Bartlesville due to E. coli concerns

A boil order has been issued for people living in Bartlesville.
The DEQ notified Bartlesville Public Water Supply, located in Washington County, to inform its users about the boil order the afternoon of July 12.
Residents should boil water for at least one full minute before using it for:
- Drinking
- Cooking or food preparation
- Brushing teeth
- Washing dishes
The notice went on to say the order was issued following the discovery of E. coli in the drinking water.
The notice said users would be notified when the water was safe for human consumption again.
Federal law requires consumers to be notified when a public water supply exceeds certain maximum containment levels and might be harmful if consumed.
