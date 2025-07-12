FORT GIBSON, Okla. — An antique store in Fort Gibson,Granny's Porch, is back in business after a storm ripped off the roof May 19. Owner Carol Corley said she went through six weeks of cleanup before she could reopen her store.

Fort Gibson antique store reopens after repairing storm damage

Corley greeted people with her friendly smile as customers walked in the door for the grand reopening.

"I'm looking forward to seeing 100 people today," said Corley.

The storm in Fort Gibson flooded her shop and damaged thousands of her trinkets.

Corley said she spent weeks cleaning all her antiques. She also needed a new $40,000 roof. She was excited that at 10 a.m. on July 12, the wait was over.

"It's wonderful to be back, I feel like I'm back home, like I've been on a trip and I'm back," said Corley.

2 News was there for her first sale, and the first few customers, like Roger Coombes, who came to support Corley.

"One of my favorite places to come to in town, I am very happy," said Coombes.

Corley said she's excited for a new beginning for her shop.

"I have a new energy, I have a new excitement about my store, it's like new life has been breathed into it," said Corley.

Corley said there are still hours of work ahead. However, she's glad her business model can live on.

"Come as a stranger leave as a friend," said Corley.

