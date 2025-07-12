Highway 75 northbound closed at I-44 for multi-car crash

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have closed northbound Highway 75 at the I-44 interchange as crews work to clean up a multi-car crash.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m., just north of the interchange.

Police are directing northbound traffic onto westbound I-44.

There is no word yet about any injuries.

