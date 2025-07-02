HIGH WATERS: GRDA monitors lake levels for 4th of July, what you need to know

GRAND LAKE, Okla. — Lake levels across Oklahoma are higher than normal going into the 4th of July weekend, meaning boaters must be cautious.

After record rainfall in April and then months of constant moisture, Oklahoma lakes are struggling to lower.

The Grand River Dam Authority is monitoring the lake levels.

"Over the holiday weekend, there is a possibility that floodgates will be open. So, if flood gates are open at Pensacola Dam and Robert S. Kerr Dam at Lake Hudson, we want people to be mindful of that and just stay well away from the floodgate areas," said Justin Alberty, the spokesperson for GRDA.

There are buoys and warning signs before you get close to the dam, but the GRDA is asking people to avoid swimming or boating near the floodgates.

With the rising lake levels, debris is a concern. After spring storms, the tree debris that sat on the shoreline is now in the lake.

Some of the debris floats just under the surface of the water and can be invisible to boaters.

This not only could cause damage to the boat, but people participating in water sports also need to be mindful.

The debris can be as small as a stick to a whole large tree.

The GRDA said rivers are also high, so if you're planning on floating over the weekend, follow the safety guidelines of those monitoring the river.

Alberty said to make a plan, and you're heading out on the water.

"You want to take the boat out for a couple of hours, let somebody on the shoreline, let a responsible person on the shoreline know what you’re doing. We always say that airline pilots file a flight plan. We want you to file a float plan," Alberty said.

He also said to wear your life jacket. Even if you are confident in your abilities, things can change on a dime.

