Residents concerned about debris covering Grand Lake

AFTON, Okla. — 2 News received a tip saying Grand Lake near the Shangri-La Resort had sticks and branches littering the water.

Mike Williams, the communications director for the resort, said people started to see the debris on June 9. As of June 13, the debris has been mostly cleared, according to Williams.

People like Vanessa Ward said this made activities difficult. Ward and her family came from Skiatook for a lake trip.

"It's always really clear, so to have short access to certain docks and stuff makes it pretty hard for boaters," said Ward.

Williams said this happens when Kansas gets heavy rain, and all the runoff carries into Oklahoma.

"It was bad, you wouldn't want to have a boat out there… It's little stuff that could get in your propellers," said Williams.

The debris was composed mainly of trees, grass, and rocks that had been pressed together. Williams said it was like a floating island traveling all over the lake. Ward said she couldn't believe it.

"It's incredible to see how much debris is in the lake. I've never seen it like that," said Ward.

Williams said the amount of debris could have been a danger to swimmers. He said, luckily, this doesn't happen often. Ward was looking forward to getting back out near the water.

"We probably won't play out there and swim, but definitely go fishing," said Ward.

