Oklahoma lawmaker to host interim study on effects of data centers

TULSA, Okla. — With the expansion of data centers across Oklahoma and the nation, State Representative Amanda Clinton is hosting an interim study for the legislature to learn more about it---describing herself as “not anti-data center,” but wanting to proceed with caution.

“I think this industry is moving quickly and getting ahead of the knowledge that Oklahoma possesses on the topic,” she said.

Governor Kevin Stitt has said he hopes to make Oklahoma the “high-tech data center capital of the world,” bringing jobs and opportunity. However, data centers require a vast amount of power and water—up to millions of gallons a day.

“It is not just a matter of infrastructure,” said Rep. Clinton. “We can always build out infrastructure. It’s how do we not disadvantage Oklahoma when it comes to water quantity and quality?”

Another issue: some projects in the works have non-disclosure agreements that keep the public from knowing who owns them in the beginning stages.

Some states have passed—or at least considered—legislation that increases transparency surrounding such large projects.

“I want to know what kind of community partner have they been in other communities? Have they been in other communities? How have they treated residents there? How many jobs? Do they have good corporate culture?” asks Clinton.

“You can’t understand any of that if you don’t know who the company is.”

In July, Tulsa County Commissioners unanimously approved the building of a data center at 76th Street North near Sheridan. At the time, 2 News spoke with Lisa Morgan, a nearby resident who echoed some of the concerns.

“Lose electricity or power—what if we run out of water? Some people were concerned that they already have low water pressure.”

Another Tulsa data center development is in the works near 11th and the Creek Turnpike—it’s called Project Anthem. It’s another case where the people behind it have not been disclosed to the public.

There is major growth opportunity. In August, Google announced a $9 billion investment to expand their facility in Pryor and build a new data center in Stillwater.

