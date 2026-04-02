TULSA, Okla. — Almost six years after a state question led to Medicaid expansion enshrined into the state constitution, a bill from the House speaker seeks a reversal.

HB4440, authored by Oklahoma Speaker of The House Kyle Hilbert (R-Bristow), would trigger a new state question on the August 25 election day this year.

If voters approve it, Medicaid (SoonerCare) expansion moves back from the state constitution to state statute, under the control of state legislators again.

WATCH: OK Speaker explains bill to retract SoonerCare from state constitution:

OK Speaker explains bill to retract SoonerCare from state constitution

A House vote already passed the bill to the Senate by a vote of 77-20.



>>>Read the bill in full HERE

The issue of Medicaid coverage is not a joking matter to Okmulgee County mom and lifelong Medicaid user Mariah Terry, who spoke with 2 News Oklahoma on April 1.

“Don't touch it," Terry said, "because it's gonna affect more people than you can really tell.”

Rep. Hilbert said his bill is more fiscally responsible and logical for Oklahomans.

“This year, the State of Oklahoma is already seeing a substantial increase in costs due to Medicaid, which is only going to continue to grow in the coming years, if you look at the projections,” Rep. Hilbert said. "For future state legislatures, there are two ways to reduce Medicaid spend. You can either reduce the amount that you pay providers for providing services, or you can adjust the services that are provided to those that receive care, such as in the case of able-bodied adults. However, because of the constitutional provision, that requires whatever you do to the able-bodied adult population to also happen to the age-blind and disabled. It means that lever is off the table. And all we're saying is we do not believe that able-bodied adults should be treated the same as the age-blind and disabled. So what this does is this state question would protect the age-blind and disabled population by moving that provision from the Constitution and ensuring that future legislators have multiple levers."

Hilbert also said August 25 was a logical choice for an election day should the bill get signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt, who called for it in his annual State of the State in February.



“We want an educated voter populace, and the best way to do that is to have some of the state questions on the November ballot and some of them in August," the Speaker said.



WATCH>>> Extended interview with OK Speaker Kyle Hilbert on HB4440

Extended interview with OK House Speaker Kyle Hilbert

When asked about an August date being chosen despite the fact that voter turnout would be significantly lower compared to November, based on state records, Hilbert said, "I would say I trust the voters...to read the state questions and have the ability to come and make the decisions that are best for the people of Oklahoma.

Rich Rasmussen of Oklahoma Hospital Association suggested to 2 News that is not a road voters or health providers want to go down, and that cuts would cause what he calls a "sick tax".

“It creates a real risk factor,” Rasmussen said.

“In Tulsa, it's $200 million of lost reimbursements. The hospitals in the community are going to have to decide how they mitigate those costs. And oftentimes, part of that is shifted onto those who have health insurance. Because that's the only payer. Medicare doesn't cover costs, Medicaid doesn't cover costs, and so those who have health insurance see that in an increase in their health insurance premiums, which we call a sick tax.”

Stillwater Medical Center CEO Denise Webber said cuts would especially affect her patients.

“Rural areas are really vulnerable, and any of these cuts would make them even more vulnerable to where we will lose access to health care,” Webber said.

Terry, a mother of four, said she’s not convinced by Speaker Hilbert's assurances that state lawmakers should be able to manage SoonerCare policy beyond what voters approved in 2020.



WATCH>>> Extended interview with Stillwater Medical Center Denise Webber:

Extended interview with Stillwater Medical Center Denise Webber

“Because, (if it passes) I'll not know what my next moves would be to make sure that my kids can have health care,” Terry said.

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