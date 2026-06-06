Nonprofit gives riders with disabilities a chance to race at Tulsa Tough

TULSA, Okla. — The 20th annual Tulsa Tough takes place from June 5 to 7, drawing elite cyclists from around the globe, but one nonprofit is ensuring the race belongs to everyone.

Ainsley's Angels, a nationwide nonprofit with a Tulsa chapter, pairs able-bodied cyclists and runners with people who can't participate on their own, giving riders with disabilities the chance to experience the thrill of the race.

Jana Rugg, the Tulsa ambassador for Ainsley's Angels, said the organization exists to open doors that would otherwise be closed.

"We make it possible for people with disabilities to participate in events like Tulsa Tough," Rugg said.

Athletes ride in custom-made "chariots," pulled or pushed through the 32-mile Piccolo course by volunteer cyclists.

Rider Sean Lewis said the experience is one he looks forward to, no matter the weather conditions.

Related coverage>>>Some Tulsa Tough races cancelled due to inclement weather

"I just love being out there with everybody out there in the wind in our face… I woke up at 12:30 and couldn't go back to sleep," Lewis said.

Fellow rider Chance Kerr is celebrating his 99th ride with the organization. When asked what he loves most about it, Chance kept it simple.

"Going fast," Kerr emphasized.

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For volunteer cyclist Matthew Burton, seeing the impact firsthand was all the motivation he needed to get involved.

"I saw what they do, and I thought you could give somebody who can't ride the chance to ride?... The best part is when the person you're pulling is cheering you on from behind."

Rugg said the experience is meaningful for volunteers, as well as riders.

"It's so rewarding to be the person who can push or pull another individual," Rugg said.

For the families watching from the sidelines, the moment carries a weight that's hard to put into words. Kelly Kerr, Chance's mom, said watching the volunteers show up for her son moves her every time.

"It makes my heart swell because someone cares enough about our children… they could be chasing their own PR, but instead they push and pull our kids. You can't put a price tag on the love they show," Kerr said.

Even though some races were canceled due to weather, riders with Ainsley's Angels were able to finish their race.

If you would like to volunteer at the next event or learn more about Ainsley’s Angels, click here.

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