First Tulsa Tough winner back racing for 20th annual competition

TULSA, Okla. — Karl Bordine still remembers the rush from 2006, winning the very first St. Francis Tulsa Tough.

"It was a big win for me," he said. “Came out here year one and won the first race in the pros, year one blue dome."

Twenty years later, the San Diego resident is back in Green Country for his 12th Tulsa Tough.

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Bordine got into cycling in college and raced all over the world. Though he said there's something special about Tulsa's signature cycling event that keeps drawing him back to Oklahoma year after year.

"It's an amazing feeling riding up Cry Baby with that many people yelling, cheering, being loud, yeah, it's crazy," he said.

The veteran cyclist credits more than just the competition and challenging course. It's the community support that makes Tulsa Tough stand out from other races.

"The thing that hasn't changed, though, is how the community's behind it," said Bordine. "The people and the racers, I mean, this is some of the fastest racing we do all year."

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Bordine is racing in the Masters 40+ category on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

There's just one thing the California native isn't ready for, though, the ever-changing Oklahoma weather.

"I am not prepared, I am from Southern California, I am not prepared," he said.

One thing he is ready for, though?

“Favorite part, I’m gonna go with the cool down lap beer," he said. "It’s awesome, almost every race, a fan will be handing out a beer to all of the racers.”

The St. Francis Tulsa Tough runs Friday through Sunday with races throughout downtown Tulsa and the surrounding areas.

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