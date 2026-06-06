Some Tulsa Tough races cancelled due to inclement weather

TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Tulsa Tough announced the first three races for Saturday have been cancelled due to rain.

Heavy rain fell across parts of Green Country the morning of June 6, causing water to pool in many areas, and creating challenging travel conditions.

Organizers with Saint Francis Tulsa Tough posted to social media just before 10 a.m. on June 6, saying three races has been cancelled. They included the Mens Masters B, Mens Cat 5, and Womens Cat 4/5. The kids race was also cancelled.

In the social post, Tulsa Tough said races would resume at 11:15, weather permitting.

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