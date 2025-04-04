Muscogee Creek Nation makes child endangerment a felony after Haskell case

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Muscogee Nation National Council unanimously passed a bill that will make child endangerment a felony charge.

This comes nearly a month and a half since the moment a young foster child was left outside in freezing temperatures in pajamas and no shoes on. The foster mother, Kaytlin Fultz, is being prosecuted in Muscogee Creek Nation court.

Local News BOOKED AND RELEASED: Haskell foster mom charged with child neglect bonds out Braden Bates

Before April 4, the MCN didn't have a felony child neglect law.

Confusion arose after the Haskell couple turned themselves in, as Kaytlin received different charges from her husband, Andrew.

Local News Preliminary hearing set for Haskell foster father Stef Manchen

Kaytlin is a Cherokee Nation citizen, but because the alleged crimes happened on the Muscogee Nation reservation, they are taking on her case.

Currently, she faces a misdemeanor child neglect charge. The MCN said the new law won't work retroactively, so her charges won't change.

Andrew is being tried in Muskogee County and faces a felony child neglect charge.

The bill was unanimously passed. Chief David Hill signed the bill into law shortly after, a spokesperson confirmed to 2 News.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

