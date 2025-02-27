BOOKED AND RELEASED: Haskell foster mom charged with child neglect bonds out

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Haskell foster mother Kaytlin Fultz charged with misdemeanor child neglect was booked and released from jail on Feb. 26.



The Muskogee County jail said she was released sometime before midnight.

2 News requested the booking report, which will provide more details about her bond.

This all comes after Kaytlin and Andrew Fultz's neighbor posted a video showing a young girl only in pajamas and no shoes in 12-degree temperatures begging to go inside.

The probable cause affidavit said the Fultzs used the outdoors as a form of punishment.

Kaytlin and Andrew Fultz were both charged with felony child neglect by the Muskogee County District Attorney.

Kayltin’s lawyer then filed a motion to dismiss her case due to her tribal status, saying there was a lack of jurisdiction.

When in court on Feb. 25 a judge later dismissed her case.

The Muscogee Nation’s district attorney's office said they filed a misdemeanor child neglect charge against Kaytlin on Feb. 26.

The Muscogee Nation said the charge came from an investigation by Lighthorse police, the nation’s district attorney, and its child crimes investigations unit.

As for Andrew Fultz he was booked into the Muskogee County jail on Feb. 25, on his felony child neglect charge.

Shortly after his booking, he posted a $50,000 bond and was released.

2 News capturing the moment he rushed out of the jail.

Andrew's next court date is set for March 11 at 10 a.m. at the Muskogee County Court House.

