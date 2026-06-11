TULSA, Okla. — After the City of Tulsa removed boulders placed last year at the adjacent sidewalk, a MetroLink Tulsa board voted on June 11 to begin selling its Denver Avenue bus station.

"At least four or five times a month I’m down here," frequent MetroLink rider Cheryl Bond told 2 News Oklahoma after getting off a bus at the station.



"I don’t think it’s a great idea (to sell) because everybody knows where the downtown station is. And when I have to have someone come get me from here…everybody knows where it’s at.”

WATCH: MetroLink Tulsa downtown bus station approved for sale

MetroLink Tulsa downtown bus station approved for sale

After an executive session, the Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority board of trustees voted to direct General Manager Scott Marr to finalize putting the historic Art Deco building up for sale.

"I’d encourage you to look at the 2019 Arena District Master Plan," Marr said to local media after the meeting. "In that plan, it talks about us relocating somewhere in the downtown area to free that area up.”

Under the approved plan, an eventual modernized replacement downtown station would likely be built, not moved into.

FULL VIDEO: MetroLink Tulsa GM Scott Marr speaks on downtown station up for sale

MetroLink Tulsa GM Scott Marr speaks on downtown station up for sale

Marr said there isn't a clear closing date for operations at the Denver Avenue station.

"There will be public engagement," Marr said of the process for picking a new downtown location. "We’re going to get public surveys out there, and we’ll work with the public. They’re our customers at the end of the day. And I think it’s important that we listen to them to see what our new station will look like.”

MetroLink Tulsa said no routes or pickup services will change in the meantime. Marr said the sale and replacement process will likely take more than a year.

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