Medical Examiner releases Nex Benedict's cause of death

TULSA, Okla. — The Medical Examiner's office released Nex Benedict's cause of death as a suicide.

The 16-year-old's toxicology report indicated the probable cause of death resulted from Diphenhydramine and Fluoxetine combined toxicity.

What happened?

16-year-old Nex Benedict died the day after a fight with three girls in an Owasso Public Schools bathroom.

Their death garnered national attention and sparked protest against bullying of the LGBTQ+ community.

The ME waited to release Benedict's cause of death until the toxicology report was completed. The Owasso Police Department sent a statement after the release of the ME report.

"From the beginning of this investigation, Owasso Police observed many indications that this death was the result of suicide. However, investigators did not wish to confirm that information without the final results being presented by the Oklahoma Medical Examiners Office.



The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s report has now been made public.



The Owasso Police Department would like to take this moment to inform anyone in crisis or contemplating suicide of the Oklahoma Mental Health Lifeline, just call or text 988."

2 News previously reported, Benedict and their mother called officers to the hospital after Benedict said they were in a fight at school. The day after Nex was released from the hospital, Sue Benedict called emergency crews to their home. Those crews took Nex to the hospital where they were pronounced dead on Feb. 8.

After their death many organization and groups showed support for Nex. Students at OPS led a walkout.

The Human Rights Campaign wrote a letter to the U.S. Department of Education demanding an investigation into OPS. That letter initiated an investigation into the district.

At the Owasso School Board Meeting on March 11, protesters gathered to voice their opinions on the death of Nex and bullying in schools.

2 News reached out to Owasso Public Schools for comment and are waiting to hear back.

*** If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call 988***

