Owasso Public Schools sends parent letter ahead of walkout

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso High School students are planning a walkout to honor the memory of 16-year-old Nex Benedict.

2 News acquired a letter from Owasso High School principal, Tiffani Cooper, about the walkout.

OHS Students and Families,

"The past few weeks have been very trying for our school family with the tragic loss of one of our own, Nex Benedict, and as we navigate through safety concerns. I remain hopeful that we all choose to let these challenging times bring out the best in each of us and strengthen our commitment to look out for each other and to treat others in ways we would want to be treated.

OPS is aware of a planned student walkout on Monday, February 26. Our current understanding is that this will take place off of school property, on the sidewalk directly in front of the East Campus, starting at 9:45 am. This event is expected to involve outside organizations, not just Owasso students.

We are committed to supporting the academic and social-emotional needs of our students while maintaining a safe and orderly learning environment for all. Our district safety and security team continues to work closely with law enforcement to help ensure everyone's safety. It is important that you are aware that because of their responsibilities at the high school, OPS teachers and administrators will not be supervising students who choose to participate in this non-school-sponsored, off-campus event.

Please note that students choosing to attend will be marked absent, just like with any other absence, and will need to have their absence cleared by a parent/guardian.

While OPS does not condone any disruptions during the school day, the district recognizes our students’ Constitutional rights to assemble peacefully, participate in student-led civic engagement, and express themselves in a respectful and appropriate manner. We will continue to work closely with students and student groups who wish to assemble to provide guidance and to help ensure their safety, while also remaining focused on our mission of teaching and learning.

The high school employs an experienced team of counselors that are available to students every day. We are grateful to this team for helping both students and staff process their thoughts and feelings. Any student who wishes to see a counselor can do so by visiting the counseling office on either the East or West campus or may schedule an appointment by emailing their counselor. If you or someone you know are in need of support outside of school hours, please dial 988 for access to free and confidential resources 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The safety of students and staff is, and always will be, our top priority as we work to foster an environment where everyone feels heard and supported. If you have questions or a concern about student safety or well-being, please do not hesitate to reach out."

Sincerely,

Tiffani Cooper

Principal - Owasso High School

2 News will have crews at tomorrow's walkout.

The death of Nex Benedict sparked outrage and confusion nationwide as facts are revealed.



2 News is working to independently verify and report developing facts — separate from rumors circulating online. As with any investigation, reports take time, and facts surrounding the case can develop and change.

More than 20 vigils are planned over the next two weeks across the country and one in Canada.

2 News' Alexandra Blake attended a vigil in Tahlequah on Feb. 24 honoring Nex Benedict.

