'I do not feel valued': Parents, teachers skeptical with TPS leader's plan to close schools

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools administrators led the first of six community input meetings Sept. 29 that precede the Board of Education's Oct. 19 vote on closing 17 schools.

“I want you to know that I do not take these types of decisions and recommendations to the board lightly," Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson told a Martin Regional Library room filled to capacity. "These are not simply buildings. These are places where children have learned, where families have gathered, where teachers have poured into students, and where communities have built memories.”



After the superintendent and the chief strategy officer gave presentations drawing from a new district webpage on the proposal however, comments and questions fielded from parents and educators on hand expressed skepticism with the superintendent's proposal.

"The district constantly tells us how much we’re valued and we’re appreciated, but the schools that are closing received a three hour notice before the announcement was made to the general public," one educator said. "I do not feel valued or appreciated.”



"How is this gonna work when we’re putting more kids into schools and making it bigger?" a parent in the crowd asked. "The classrooms are going to be bigger. Everybody’s needs are not going to be met.”

Tulsa Public Schools

“The reason that we are shifting students from one school building to another is because the square footage of that building allows for there to be more classroom spaces," Superintendent Johnson responded. "So that would mean teacher (and) student in a classroom versus a room being used for an additional clothes closet.”

If the school board moves ahead with Johnson's plan to close 17 schools to save $12 million, more than 900 students could be impacted next school year.

“You have these charter schools that’s taking over a lot of our schools, and they’re great schools, don’t get me wrong. But they're taking away from our public schools," a Central High School faculty member commented toward the superintendent.

"(Were) any impact studies done on how it would affect the neighborhood with closing the school that the neighborhood is named for?” a Hoover neighborhood member asked.

“Our decision was based off of capacity in a school versus capacity in a different school," Johnson replied. "So of course, our goal would be that we are positioning our schools to be large enough to house more students so that we can concentrate more resources.”

Tulsa Public Schools

The superintendent also said the district would still have to maintain buildings that close until they’re re-purposed or sold.

An elementary school faculty member identifying herself as Diana said she was happy and unhappy with what she heard from the district boss.



"I do know that we need this done. I understand that," Diana said. "But it’s the taxpayers that are paying the bill. They spend all this money on bonds and then they close these schools after they’ve already fixed these buildings up.”

The district is also offering a survey for parents and faculty to fill out before the Oct. 19 meeting.