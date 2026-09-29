Judge approves grand jury petition targeting Tulsa County District Attorney's office

TULSA, Okla. — A Rogers County district judge approved a citizens' petition Tuesday seeking to impanel a grand jury to investigate Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler's office.

Judge Stephen Pazzo Jr. approved the petition on Sept. 29, finding it sufficient to warrant a grand jury inquiry. The petition was originally filed Sept. 23 by Grand Jury Justice.

According to the approval, petitioners have two days to file an amended version with two required changes. Once the court gives final approval of the amended petition, organizers will have 45 days to collect signatures. If the Tulsa County Election Board certifies that the required number of qualified electors have signed, Judge Pazzo Jr. will order a grand jury to convene within 30 days.

Shar Agosto, the lead attorney for Grand Jury Justice, confirmed to 2 News she is currently seeking "a few small changes" to the petition at this time.

If 5,000 verified Tulsa County registered voters sign the petition, the grand jury will be ordered to investigate possible wrongdoing by Kunzweiler and his staff.

Watch: Grand jury petition seeks to reach investigation into Tulsa County DA

Grand jury petition seeks to reach investigation into Tulsa County DA

The petition lists 11 different claims of potential crimes or violations. Cases cited include those involving Tulsa Little League, the Elliot Binney prosecution, the April Wilkens proceedings, the Rosario Chico prosecution, and the Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Center, among others.

Kunzweiler, an 11-year district attorney, cannot be impeached. He is running unopposed for re-election after defeating his Republican primary opponent, Colleen McCarty, in June.

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