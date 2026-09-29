Warm, with a Few Showers and Storms

TULSA, OKLA — Tuesday will remain warmer than normal, with partly cloudy skies and a high near 90 degrees.

A few showers could develop early, especially west of Highway 75. Most rainfall should remain light.

South winds will increase to 10–20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures still running above normal. Lows will be in the mid-70s, with highs in the upper 80s.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase throughout the day, especially during the afternoon and evening.

A few storms could become strong to severe, mainly west of Tulsa. The primary threats will be damaging wind and hail, while the tornado threat appears very low.

The biggest weather story arrives Thursday as a storm system moves into the region and brings several rounds of rain and thunderstorms.

A deep supply of Gulf moisture will move into Oklahoma, helping fuel efficient rainfall. Forecast moisture levels are expected to be unusually high for late September.

Rain will spread from west to east beginning Wednesday evening and continue through Friday.

Some areas of eastern Oklahoma could receive 2–4 inches of rain, with locally higher totals of 6–7 inches possible. However, rainfall amounts will vary considerably from one location to another, and there is still uncertainty regarding exactly where the heaviest rain will fall.

Because of that uncertainty, flooding concerns will continue to be monitored closely.

One factor being considered is the area’s ongoing drought. Dry soils may initially be able to absorb some of the rainfall, although very heavy rain falling in a short period of time could still create localized flooding issues.

The rain won’t just bring much-needed moisture — it will also bring a significant temperature change.

A cold front will move through Friday into Saturday, with another push of cooler air expected Sunday into Monday.

Weekend temperatures will be much more comfortable, with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday could still bring a few showers, but Sunday currently looks dry for the first weekend of the Tulsa State Fair.