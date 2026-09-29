Muskogee legal review finds no conflict of interest involving Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — After months of questions surrounding Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed, the City of Muskogee’s legal review found no conflict of interest, according to Assistant City Attorney Greg Loeffler.

The issue dates back to June, when the Muskogee City Council met in special session to discuss whether Reed’s role as director of the Martin Luther King Community Center created a potential conflict because the center had received more than $1M in public funding. The council took no action at that meeting.

“His performance, his integrity, it was very disturbing that it was ever even questioned after so many years of dedicated service to our community,” meeting attendee Freida Derrick said.

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The attorney who had previously reviewed the issue, Keri Spencer, resigned in July and alleged in her resignation letter that she experienced a hostile work environment and discrimination. Spencer also referenced her earlier legal opinion involving a potential conflict of interest. The allegations in her resignation letter remain unproven, and the city did not publicly respond to them.

Muskogee NAACP President Rodger Cutler said the organization welcomed the outcome.

“Tonight we got the results we wanted. Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed has done a phenomenal job in this community. He should’ve never been under attack in the first place,” Cutler said.

Reed also released the following statement:

“Thank you to those who encouraged me, prayed for me, trusted me, and stood firm while the facts and legal process unfolded”

For Derrick, the decision brought an end to months of uncertainty surrounding Reed’s role.

“As a result of tonight’s decision, we no longer have that sign for his future performance and service to his community and to Muskogee overall,” Derrick said.