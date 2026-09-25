Muskogee resident raises concerns about conditions at Honor Heights Towers

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A resident at Honor Heights Towers raised concerns about bed bugs, mice and maintenance issues she said have affected her living conditions for months.

Honor Heights Towers, near North 40th Street and West Okmulgee Street, is managed by the Muskogee Housing Authority.

Judith Sinclair has lived at the property for three years. She walked 2 News Oklahoma through some of the problems she said she has reported.

“Nobody wants to live in unsanitary conditions. It’s just awful,” Sinclair said.

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Sinclair said some of the issues have gone unresolved for months.

“I’ve been needing to get things done. It’s just been months since I’ve told them,” Sinclair said.

She also raised concerns about pests and other maintenance problems, including bed bugs, mold, and mice.

Sinclair said she worries the conditions could affect not only her but other residents in the building. She also said she has existing health concerns and does not want them to get worse.

2 News Oklahoma contacted the Muskogee Housing Authority about Sinclair’s concerns and other complaints sent to the station. Someone with the housing authority said it would not be commenting at this time.

Sinclair said she wanted the problems she has reported to be addressed.

“It shouldn’t take that long to fix things,” Sinclair said.