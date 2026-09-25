Storm Chasing Couple Featured in Upcoming IMAX Film

Jeff and Sara Gammons are no ordinary Florida couple. They not only chase extreme weather together, they also have another unique bond. Sara donated a healthy kidney to Jeff when he was facing kidney failure. Jeff has been plagued with kidney issues since his childhood, which brought him to finding his passion - capturing the power and beauty of Mother Nature. In between dialysis treatments earlier in life, Jeff would venture to the nearby Everglades to capture lightning on camera. This hobby eventually turned into a full-blown livelihood of riding out hurricanes, supercell storms and tornadoes.

His adept eye and ability to navigate storms drew the attention of filmmakers. Little did they know they would also follow his journey through the kidney transplant from Sara. From that storm to the ones on the coasts and Tornado Alley, Jeff and Sara led the film crew in pursuit of the most powerful storms on the planet over the course of two years. The couple along with their 6-vehicle film crew ended up in Oklahoma chasing severe weather during this time.

The film, Stormbound, has already received a special jury award in the documentary feature category at the film festival, South by Southwest. A shorter version of the IMAX film geared toward science museums will be released on October 7th. The full-length film will have a theatrical release later this year or early in 2027.

Watch the story to hear more about this couple's journey to bring their story and storm imagery to the biggest screens around. You can follow Jeff and Sara's photography on their Instagram page, @StormVisuals.