Broken Arrow adding 3 new pedestrian crossing signals to expand trail connectivity and safety

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow is installing three new signalized pedestrian crosswalks in addition to its four existing specialized crossings to make it safer for walkers, cyclists, and runners to cross busy streets.

Installation is expected to run through the week of September 28, though the contractor may finish early.

Specialized crossing are located at:



Elm Place between Washington and Houston streets

Washington Street between Elm Place and Aspen Avenue

New Orleans Street between Elm Place and Aspen Avenue.

New Orleans Street between Aspen and Olive avenues, near Wolf Creek Elementary School

Florence Street between Aspen and Olive avenues, near Aspen Creek Elementary School

Albany Street near Stoney Creek Hotel and Convention Center

Main Street near the Senior Center, at the south end of Main Street near Washington Street

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Unlike traditional traffic lights, these signals stay dark until a pedestrian activates them.

"These are specifically for pedestrians, walkers, bicyclists, runners, that sort of thing," Broken Arrow Communications and Media Relations Director Aaron McColloch said. "When somebody comes up, they'll press the button and then the lights will illuminate, telling the driver that somebody is trying to cross right here, gives them time to stop, allows the pedestrian to safely cross, and then they'll go dark, which allows the drivers to continue on."

McColloch said the design minimizes disruption to traffic flow because the signals only activate when someone needs to cross.

The three new signals are part of the regional INCOG GO Plan, a collaborative effort between government entities to improve connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists.

"This is a great example of different governmental entities working together," McColloch said. "These 3 new signals are part of the regional INCOG GO plan, and that plan is to enhance connectivity for pedestrians, you know, walking, bicyclists, that sort of thing."

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The crosswalks are positioned along Broken Arrow's trail system, which connects key areas of the city. 2 News Oklahoma spoke to McColloch where a new crossing is going in near the intesection of Elm Place and Pittsburg.

"This trail actually goes from the Rose District and even further, and then it goes back out south to Liberty Park Trailway," McColloch said. "So folks who are actually using the trail system here can do so safely and get all the way from one side of Broken Arrow to the other."

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