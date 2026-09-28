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Ramona police officer fired, arrested amid sexual assault investigation

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
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RAMONA, Okla. — A Ramona police officer was fired and arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted someone, according to Chief Daniel Blevins.

Ramona police say Blevins was notified of allegations of criminal sexual conduct involving Gerald Garrison at around 10:00 p.m. on Friday.

The victim provided a formal statement regarding the allegations at around 12:00 p.m. the next day, immediately prompting a criminal investigation.

During the investigation, Garrison's employment with RPD was terminated at around 2:15 p.m. Around 15 minutes later, he was taken into custody and arrested in connection with the investigation, police said.

"Allegations of criminal misconduct involving department personnel will always be taken seriously and addressed promptly and impartially," Blevins said in a statement.

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