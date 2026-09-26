Owasso intersection expansion aims to improve traffic flow now by 2027

OWASSO, Okla. — The City of Owasso is working with ODOT on improvements to the intersection of East 106th Street North and North 129th East Avenue.

The city says the intersection is being widened and traffic lights are being installed to help keep up with the growing traffic in the area.

2 News listened with Earl Farris, Owasso’s project administrator, for an update.

“The intersection will have signalization, so there will no longer be four-way stop-and-go traffic," Farris said. "Drivers will have traffic signals that allow traffic to move through more freely, and it’s going to clear traffic from all directions much faster, so we shouldn’t have backups. It’s also going to be much easier to make turns at the intersection."

"The road is being widened so everyone should be able to move through the area a lot faster than before.”

Rejoice Christian School sits right next to the intersection, and many parents and staff members drive through the construction area each day.

Katie Dewey, head of communications for Rejoice Christian School, shared the district's thoughts in a statement.

"The City of Owasso has been wonderful to work with throughout this project and has kept us informed every step of the way. While construction projects can sometimes create challenges, I can honestly say that this work has not significantly impacted our drop-off or dismissal procedures.

We are really excited about the road expansion and the addition of a stoplight, which will ultimately improve traffic flow and accessibility for our families. We view this as 'short-term pain for long-term gain,' providing lasting benefits for both our school and the surrounding community."

The City of Owasso also says the project is running behind schedule, but remains on track financially.