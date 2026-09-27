Muskogee Public Schools receives $1.2M to expand student support: 'We’re excited'

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Public Schools received $1.2 million from the William Berry Love Foundation to expand academic support and after-school programs for students.

The foundation supports programs benefiting youth in the Muskogee area. Superintendent Dr. Jarod Mendenhall said part of the funding is being used to hire 10 additional teachers who work with students in small groups on reading and math.

“We’re really happy. That’s something that a lot of school districts, or very few, have,” Mendenhall said.

Renee Hill has a 7-year-old grandson in Muskogee Public Schools and said she is pleased with the support he is receiving.

“He’s top of his school, or class rather,” Hill said.

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The new funding also supports after-school programs where students can get help with homework and take part in art and physical activities. The money also helps pay for bus transportation so students can get home after those programs.

The additional support comes as the district continues planning for future facility improvements. Earlier this month, Muskogee Public Schools paused its timeline for a potential bond issue while waiting to see how the city handles $29.25 million in legal judgments that could potentially affect property taxes.

Mendenhall said the new programs would not be possible at their current level without the foundation’s support.

“We’re excited about those two programs, and we could not do that without the William Berry Love Foundation,” Mendenhall said.