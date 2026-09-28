Owasso utility rates increasing 3%; City says inflation, repair costs driving change

OWASSO, Okla. — The City of Owasso is increasing utility prices by 3%, prompting questions from residents about why rates are going up and where the additional money will go.

City leaders say the increase is tied largely to inflation and rising operational costs, not nearby data center development.

Roger Stevens, Owasso’s Senior Director of Operations and Public Works Director, says the city purchases its water from the City of Tulsa, meaning Owasso’s rates are impacted when Tulsa adjusts its own pricing.

“The City of Owasso purchases water from the City of Tulsa, so based on whatever their increase is, some years there’s not an increase, and we’re very thankful,” Stevens said. “Some years they have to increase their rate as well, and that’s a factor in itself. If Tulsa has to raise their rates, most likely we’ll have to raise our rates to pass that along.”

Stevens said the additional revenue from the increase will help cover growing costs tied to maintaining city infrastructure and utility services.

“It goes to increase in cost of our repair material,” Stevens said. “Water, wastewater, storm water, refuse, all of our repairs we do on our water system, water main breaks, sanitary sewer line repairs.”

Another concern raised by residents centered around nearby data center developments and whether they are contributing to higher utility costs.

Stevens said the data center near Owasso is not located within city limits and is not connected to the city’s decision to raise rates.

“The data center that’s close by to the City of Owasso is not within the city limits, so the increases that we’re providing are as a result of just inflation and increases in general when it comes to repair materials,” Stevens said. “It has no bearing on the City of Owasso rate increase.”

Stevens added that because the facility is located within Tulsa city limits, he could not speak on behalf of Tulsa regarding any potential impacts there.

“Being that the facility of the data center is in the City of Tulsa, I can’t speak for the City of Tulsa and if that’s caused any rate increase as a result of the data center when it comes to water,” Stevens said. “But it’s my understanding that I don’t believe it’s the case.”

The 3% utility increase is scheduled to take effect Thursday, Oct. 1.

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