Oklahoma flood response team deploys to New Mexico

TULSA, Okla. — A group of Oklahoma emergency responders is heading to New Mexico to assist with ongoing flood response efforts.

Twelve members of Oklahoma Task Force One have been deployed to the region, where they will help support emergency operations. The team is specially trained year-round to respond to major flood events and other disasters.

According to Gov. Kevin Stitt, the responders will stage in Santa Fe before being assigned to flood response missions. The deployment is expected to last about six days, though officials say the timeline could change depending on the severity of conditions on the ground.

The deployment is part of a broader effort to provide assistance to communities impacted by flooding in New Mexico.

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