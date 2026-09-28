Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal News

Actions

Oklahoma flood response team deploys to New Mexico

A group of Oklahoma emergency responders is heading to New Mexico to assist with ongoing flood response efforts. Twelve members of Oklahoma Task Force One have been deployed to the region, where they will help support emergency operations. The team is specially trained year-round to respond to major flood events and other disasters. According to Gov. Kevin Stitt, the responders will stage in Santa Fe before being assigned to flood response missions. The deployment is expected to last about six days, though officials say the timeline could change depending on the severity of conditions on the ground. The deployment is part of a broader effort to provide assistance to communities impacted by flooding in New Mexico.
Oklahoma flood response team deploys to New Mexico
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — A group of Oklahoma emergency responders is heading to New Mexico to assist with ongoing flood response efforts.

Twelve members of Oklahoma Task Force One have been deployed to the region, where they will help support emergency operations. The team is specially trained year-round to respond to major flood events and other disasters.

According to Gov. Kevin Stitt, the responders will stage in Santa Fe before being assigned to flood response missions. The deployment is expected to last about six days, though officials say the timeline could change depending on the severity of conditions on the ground.

The deployment is part of a broader effort to provide assistance to communities impacted by flooding in New Mexico.

📱 More News from 2 News Oklahoma and KJRH.com

 

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

About Us

Download the 2 News Oklahoma App