TULSA, Okla. — Crowds gathered Tuesday for the grand opening of The Landing Apartments at 36N on the Landing Strip in North Tulsa, marking the second phase of a $210 million project aimed at bringing quality, affordable housing to the area.

The roughly $30 million development sits where the old Comanche Park Apartments once stood. What was once vacant land is now modern affordable housing and retail space at the heart of North Tulsa.

The 70 new homes are part of Tulsa's largest mixed-income housing project. When all seven phases of the 36N project are complete, it will house more than 500 families.

Tulsa Housing Authority President Aaron Darden said the results speak for themselves, pointing to dramatic improvements in employment and education among residents.

New affordable housing complex opens in North Tulsa as part of $210M development project

"We've seen lives uplifted and families change for the better. We've seen the average annual household income grow from a little over $8,000 a year to over $22,000 year. We've seen a number of residents that are now employed now more than double. From 18% when we started to up to 43% now. Our high school age residents have achieved a 100% graduation rate for the last year." Darden said.

The public can tour the new apartments from 1 to 4 p.m. Visitors will get an up-close look at the Landing's units and community amenities.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.