15-year-old boy stabbed by another teen at weekend party in Tulsa, police say

TULSA, Okla. — A 15-year-old boy was stabbed by a 16-year-old boy at a party in Tulsa over the weekend, according to police.

Officers were called to the California Event Center along N. Sheridan Road around midnight on Sunday.

First responders found the victim with a severe wound on his chest. Venue security guards were able to administer first aid.

Initial investigation shows the two crossed paths at the party, a verbal argument broke out and the 16-year-old suspect pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the victim.

Police said the teenagers had a history of disputes.

The suspect was taken into custody in the parking lot after witnesses pointed him out. He was identified as the attacker by the victim and multiple witnesses.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. He has since been discharged in stable condition.

The suspect is being charged as a youthful offender for assault and battery with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Center.