Oklahoma City in 'active conversations' with Buc-ee’s about opening state's first location

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announced Tuesday that leaders are in "active conversations" with Buc-ee's about opening the state's first-ever location.

Holt's announcement said the Buc-ee's would be located at Interstate 40 and Cimarron Road in West Oklahoma City.

With more than 50 locations in the United States, Buc-ee's has built a major following off of its clean bathrooms, plethora of gas pumps and grab-and-go food options.

Holt said new infrastructure will be necessary to bring Buc-ee's to Oklahoma.

Tuesday, Oklahoma City Council approved an agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the development company associated with Buc-ee’s.

"Though work lies ahead, we look forward to the opportunity to welcome Buc-ee’s to OKC!" Holt said.