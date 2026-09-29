'Usually I'm packed': Construction near Pine and Mingo hurting small businesses

TULSA, Okla. — A construction project near Pine and Mingo in north Tulsa is taking a serious toll on small businesses in the area.

Tony Alkhouri has operated Christy's Barbecue, a fixture in the area for decades.

"I've been here in this location a little over 30 years," Alkhouri said.

But the steady lunch crowds he once counted on have largely disappeared since construction began.

"Nobody here. Look, what time is it? It's 12:05. It's lunch hour. Usually I'm packed," Alkhouri said.

A few doors down, Timothy Kok manages Batman's Good Food and Convenience Store, which typically stays busy throughout the day.

"We have folks on the way into work. They drop by and get their breakfast, and then during lunchtime they will stop by here for lunch," Kok said.

Since construction began, that traffic has dried up.

"We serve so many folks that work on the east side of 169, folks can't come over," Kok said. "And then we have lots of folks that work at the airport also drive in, and now they can't come."

Kok said the financial damage has been swift and severe.

"From that first day up to this point, every single day our loss has been approximately 70% of our regular food sales," Kok said.

In a statement, ODOT said it is working to see if any adjustments can be made and that it met on site with engineers to help with business access.

Both Kok and Alkhouri said they appreciate the effort, but warned the damage may already be done.

"We are considering either furloughing our employees or maybe we have to let them go because we just can't sustain the cost with the increasing inflation and food costs that we are already dealing with," Kok said.

Alkhouri echoed those concerns.

"Maybe I'm gonna shut down because no way to pay the bills," Alkhouri said.

Kok is urging the community to keep local businesses in mind during the project.

"Small businesses, local family owned businesses like us, we would absolutely appreciate your support in any way possible, even though it may take a little bit longer to get to us," Kok said.

FULL STATEMENT FROM OKLAHOMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is administering the contract for this City of Tulsa project, which is a federal requirement on any road project in the state that utilizes federal funds. As the contract administrator, ODOT is coordinating with the City of Tulsa and the contractor to review the current traffic control configuration along Pine Street between SH-11 and Mingo Road to see if adjustments can be made to address the concerns that have been raised.

Traffic control plans are developed with several factors in mind, including maintaining access to businesses and properties, providing a safe environment for motorists and pedestrians, and protecting the workers who are performing the construction. While maintaining access is an important consideration, changes to the traffic control configuration must also be evaluated to ensure they can be implemented safely and in accordance with the requirements of the project.

We appreciate the businesses along the corridor bringing their concerns forward and will continue working with the City and contractor to determine whether modifications to the current configuration are feasible while maintaining a safe work zone.