How to stay warm in Tulsa ahead of winter storm

TULSA, Okla. — The 2 News weather team is closely monitoring a winter storm expected to move into Oklahoma this weekend.

If you can't stay inside, or your home isn't warm enough, there are a number of resources to take advantage of if you need a place to brave the cold.

EMERGENCY SHELTERS

  • Salvation Army
    • 102 N. Denver Ave.
  • Tulsa Day Center
    • 415 W. Archer St.
  • John 3:16 Mission
    • 506 N. Cheyenne Ave.
  • Youth Services of Tulsa
    • 311 S. Madison Ave.
  • BeHeard X Creoks Winter Shelter
    • 7216 East Admiral Place

Drop-in Warming Stations

  • The Station at Youth Services
    • 311 S. Madison Ave.
  • Iron Gate
    • 501 W. Archer St.
  • The Ministry Center
    • 312 S. 33 W. Ave.

All of the shelters above have different capacity, population, and pet policy limitations. Housing Solutions has a comprehensive list detailing that information on their website.

If someone needs help accessing support or services, call 211.

If someone is in immediate danger because of the low temperatures, call 911.

