How to stay warm in Tulsa ahead of winter storm

TULSA, Okla. — The 2 News weather team is closely monitoring a winter storm expected to move into Oklahoma this weekend.

If you can't stay inside, or your home isn't warm enough, there are a number of resources to take advantage of if you need a place to brave the cold.

EMERGENCY SHELTERS



Salvation Army

102 N. Denver Ave.

Tulsa Day Center

415 W. Archer St.

John 3:16 Mission

506 N. Cheyenne Ave.

Youth Services of Tulsa

311 S. Madison Ave.

BeHeard X Creoks Winter Shelter

7216 East Admiral Place



Drop-in Warming Stations



The Station at Youth Services

311 S. Madison Ave.

Iron Gate

501 W. Archer St.

The Ministry Center

312 S. 33 W. Ave.



All of the shelters above have different capacity, population, and pet policy limitations. Housing Solutions has a comprehensive list detailing that information on their website.

If someone needs help accessing support or services, call 211.

If someone is in immediate danger because of the low temperatures, call 911.

