HONORING A LIFE OF SERVICE: City Lights Village home named for Ann Moses

TULSA, Okla. — As a Tulsa non-profit works to provide permanent housing to our neighbors in need, one of those homes at City Lights Village is honoring Ann Moses, a special woman who dedicated her life to service.

The Ann Moses: Home of Hope. It’ll be the name plastered on one of the homes in the City Lights Village.

It’s one of 30 homes in the first phase of the project, which is focused on getting our chronically homeless neighbors off the streets.

“She just embodied that level of service, and she was our role model to give time back,” said Gina Wilson.

Gina Wilson is the president and CEO of Oklahoma Central Credit Union. She says that as construction continues on the neighborhood and community center, the home her company sponsored will highlight the life and legacy of Ann Moses, a woman who devoted her life to volunteering.

“She would be ecstatic to know that this home is going to give someone a fresh start,” said Wilson. “I know she would be so proud.”

Wilson says that before Moses passed away, her life was so focused on service that, through her work with Special Olympics and other community endeavors, she helped implement a company-wide volunteer program.

“The employees get 40 hours to spend in the community,” said Wilson.

Many employees give their time to City Lights’ Night Light.

“We have to provide housing to people and those support services so that we’re not just leaving people out anymore, we’re really bringing them in and lifting them up,” said Sarah Grounds.

City Lights Foundation Executive Director Sarah Grounds says it’s not just about putting a roof over our vulnerable neighbors’ heads, but making sure they have the tools they need to thrive.

KJRH

“We know that helps provide stability and success for people coming out of chronic homelessness,” said Grounds.

As her former co-worker honors Moses’ life's work by naming a home after her, Moses’ legacy will soon be cemented forever.

“It was such an honor that the employees felt her presence in what she gave not only to the credit union but to the community,” said Wilson.

The community center should be finished this summer, and they plan to open the neighborhood in the fall. Phase 2 of the project has an additional 45 homes. They still have a little more than $ 4 million to raise for that work. If you’d like to help, click here.

