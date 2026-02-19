'A SECOND CHANCE': Rescue dog turned therapy dog for Town and Country School

TULSA, Okla. — A rescue dog who endured five litters in five years has found her calling as a therapy dog at a Tulsa private school, bringing comfort and second chances to students with learning challenges.

Sterling, a certified therapy dog at Town and Country School, was rescued from a breeder after years of difficult conditions. When Kathy Roark and her husband saw Sterling's photo, they knew she was meant for them.

"She was rescued from a breeder…five litters in five years," Roark said.

What started as a simple request to bring Sterling to school for a few days turned into something extraordinary. On her very first day, Sterling demonstrated her natural ability to connect with students.

"A student with high anxiety was sitting on the floor…she lay down next to him, didn't move…and 10 minutes later, he was ready to go back to class," Roark said.

That moment cemented Sterling's role at the school, where she now serves as a certified therapy dog for children with learning challenges.

"Anytime she walks into the room…the kids just automatically change their focus," Roark said.

Executive Director Shevaun Etier says Sterling has transformed the learning environment for students who might struggle in traditional classroom settings.

"Sterling has given students opportunities they wouldn't have had in a traditional classroom," Etier said.

Sterling's days are spent roaming the halls and checking on students, though Roark notes that "most of the time, she's asleep on my office floor."

Beyond providing comfort, Sterling shares a powerful message of resilience with the students. Her story of overcoming a difficult past resonates with children facing their own challenges.

"They hear her story…she came from a poor life and still gives love…and they know they can get that second chance too," Roark said.

Sterling has become so beloved at the school that she even made it into the yearbook. The students are more than happy to shower her with attention and treats.

"Sterling deserves to be spoiled the rest of her life…and the students are happy to help me do that," Roark said.

