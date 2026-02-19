Mannford neighbors remember 2025 wildfires as fire warnings issued across Green Country

MANNFORD, Okla. — Residents in Mannford are on high alert as dangerous fire conditions continue to grip the region, with many still rebuilding from wildfires that destroyed nearly 30 homes in their community last year.

Angel Corral lost his home in the violent wildfires that swept through the area. Nearly a year later, his new home is still being built.

"It's been a pretty difficult year, but we are getting by. And it's only getting higher from here. This time of yea,r with how the winds are and with all the perfect variations to start a wildfire, it's creeping up on you. I would say it's kind of traumatizing," Corral said.

With fires already burning in Western Oklahoma and potentially headed toward Green Country, residents like Sean Murphy are taking a different approach this time around.

"Be prepared to evacuate. That's what I would suggest. We weren't prepared. We didn't have any kind of go bag ready or anything to get out. You never know, you could lose your home. Anyone who has a little warning, get some stuff together, get your important papers together, your firebox, whatever, and get out," Murphy said.

Residents are staying connected through Facebook groups, discussing the possibility of wildfires returning to their city and helping one another in their community.

Over the past couple of years, Mannford has been hit hard by dangerous fire conditions, with almost 30 homes lost in the city alone during last year's wildfire season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

