City of Mannford: 29 homes lost, 98% of city's power restored

MANNFORD, Okla. — The City of Mannford gave an update on recovery efforts one week after wildfires raged through the area.

Mayor Clay Abercrombie said this is one of the most challenging moments since the wildfires of 2012 and the most significant damage path since the April 29, 1984 tornado.

Twenty-nine homes were a complete loss. Fire and high winds led to the loss of seven power poles and several transformers.

Sixteen gas meters were destroyed. Automation controls at the water treatment plant were also affected.

In just the last week, however, the city replaced those automatic controls with manual ones to continue service. Since last Friday, 98% of power is restored in the town. All of the gas meters were fixed as well.

Mayor Abercrombie also thanked the churches stepping up to help. The churches told 2 News they've been overwhelmed with donations.

City leadership plans to pursue funding for brush removal. They also said they'll be working with local and federal partners to explore safe and responsible controlled burn options to reduce future fire risks.

The Mayor and Chairman Jeffrey Widener worked with the City Attorney to secure forgiveness of April 1 utility bills for Mannford utility customers directly affected by the fires.

Lastly, the Mayor reminded everyone who experienced damage or loss to report it at this link.

Whether you have insurance or not, reporting damage helps the city secure funds for recovery.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

